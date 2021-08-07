Cancel
Glascock County, GA

Dramatic spread of COVID-19 pushes Glascock County students virtual

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
A sharp uptick in coronavirus cases in Glascock County has forced the school system to return students to virtual learning. “With almost no COVID-19 spread in the county and minimal spread across the CSRA over summer break, GCCS students and staff began the school year with high hopes of a normal year; however, after nine students and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19 and 99 students and 11 staff members were quarantined within the first week of school, it is clear that spread rates have increased dramatically in our community,” school officials said in a social media post.

