Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. Women Win 4x400, And Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete

By Merrit Kennedy
wksu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — It wasn't even close. The U.S. women's 4x400 meter relay team won gold, beating the closest competition, Poland, by more than three and a half seconds. The gold medal for U.S. star Allyson Felix brings her Olympic medal total up to 11, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history. With this medal, she surpassed the record of U.S. track legend Carl Lewis. Tokyo is her fifth Olympics.

www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammed
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track And Field#U S#Jamaica#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPasadena Star-News

Allyson Felix sets another Olympic milestone with 11th medal, 7th gold

TOKYO—It had been an Olympic career like no other, stretching across five Games and on to an almost almost unbearably humid Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium and one final golden lap for Allyson Felix. And now Felix, like her victorious U.S. 4×400 meter relay teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad...
SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. 'Dream Team' Wins 4X400 Relay To Give Allyson Felix Her 11th Medal

USA Track and Field on Saturday dubbed the women’s 4X400-meter relay a “Dream Team.”. The squad became a nightmare for opponents as the Americans breezed to victory at the Tokyo Olympics, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic career medal to become the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. Period.
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Allyson Felix Makes Olympic History With 4x400m Relay Gold

Allyson Felix now stands alone in American track and field history. The 35-year-old sprinter ended her Olympic career with gold in the women's 4x400m relay at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The medal was her 11th all time, breaking a tie with Carl Lewis for the most of any American track and field athlete.
Sportsolympics.com

Allyson Felix by the numbers

Allyson Felix has made more history at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. In her fifth Games, the 35-year-old American has taken her tally to 11 medals which leaves her as the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, and with more athletics medals than any other American. With...
Sportswomensrunning.co.uk

Tokyo 2020: Allyson Felix makes history for female track athletes with her 11th medal

She became the most decorated female track and field athlete yesterday; today she's the most decorated US athlete ever. We’re sure that there’s no better feeling than winning and Olympic medal. Let alone two in two days. And then also making history as the most decorated track and field female athlete in the world. And finally overtaking Carl Lewis to to become the most decorated US track athlete ever? Allyson Felix must be on top of the world! — The American athlete has made incredible history for female runners in the past two days. Yesterday’s bronze medal in the 400m marked her tenth Olympic medal, adding to her previous six golds and three silver medals, and making her the most decorated female track and field Olympian ever. It also tied her with Carl Lewis for title of most decorated US track and field athlete.
SportsNBC Sports

Team USA Track and Field Recap at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA hit the ground running and never looked back at the Tokyo Olympics. Over the nine days of exciting track and field action, Team USA won 26 medals: seven gold, 12 silver and seven bronze. Here are the highlights from a historic Olympic games for the U.S track and...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
POTUSCNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off. Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together. Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance. "Imagination has the power to unite...
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy