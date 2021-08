The purpose of a tax sale is to collect unpaid property taxes and to convey the tax defaulted property to another owner. Each property offered at tax sale is subject to the Tax Collector's Power to Sell because property taxes have not been paid for five or more years. All parties of interest associated with properties offered at tax sale have until close of business the day prior to the tax sale to redeem the defaulted taxes and remove the property from tax sale. For more information, contact our office at (415) 473-6133.