Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cheers for Romine, Hendricks and Bad Stats, Davis Breaks Back Out, SchwinDong, and Other Cubs Bullets

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eldest ladies of the house – The Wife and The Little Girl – are going on a girls trip this weekend, so that means it’s daddy+The Little Boy+The Littlest Girl time at home. The plan is to sucker them into doing various productive activities around the house and convince them we’re just having fun and playing games. (Ah, but in all seriousness, if you do it right, it actually CAN be fun!)

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Andrew Romine
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Ryan Dempster
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Minor League Baseball#The White Sox#Era#Twitter#262 377#Wrc#Il#Double A To Triple A#Schwindong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Anthony Rizzo Sounds Off On Break Up With Cubs. Won’t Be Back

The rough week for the Cubs and their fans just got a little rougher. It all started on Monday when Jed Hoyer went on a few Chicago radio stations to explain the moves he made at the trade deadline that saw core players and team favorites, Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez all get traded to other teams before they reach free agency in the off season.
MLBbleachernation.com

Bad Day for Traded Cubs on New Teams: First Anthony Rizzo, Now Javy Báez Has a Hip Injury

After Anthony Rizzo tested positive for COVID-19, a second recently-traded former-Cubs player has gone down. Frequently able to play through little bumps and bruises, Javy Báez today winced in pain on a swing and left the Mets game with “left hip tightness.” We’ve seen Báez do it many times and stay in a game, so it must not have been great.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 100: Reds at Cubs (8:05 PM ET) - Miley vs. Hendricks

Cincinnati Reds starter Wade Miley fires his fastball in at an average of 89.8 mph. Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks fires his fastball in at an average of 87.1 mph. These two soft-servers will attempt to ice each other’s teams this evening in Wrigley Field, as they’re the scheduled starters for tonight’s series opener between the two National League Central rivals. And with trade season in full swing and playoff pushes on the line, it’s the start of a four-game series that has both clubs scratching and clawing to maintain relevance.
MLBchatsports.com

A personal suggestion for a badly struggling Chicago Cubs player

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Has Jason Heyward ever bunted as a member of the Chicago Cubs? I’m asking for a couple thousand friends. So I checked and the answer is ’no’. It seems to me that one of the people that the shift is most effective against is Heyward....
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew Romine sitting for Cubs Sunday

The Chicago Cubs did not put Andrew Romine in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Romine will take a seat Sunday while Matt Duffy enters the lineup at third base and bats fifth. David Bote will move to second base, and Sergio Alcantara will play shortstop.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Zach Davies: Takes seventh loss

Davies (6-7) allowed four runs across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds. He gave up seven hits and four walks while striking out eight. Davies allowed too many baserunners, and the Chicago offense didn't do him any favors by not scoring any runs until the ninth inning, but the righty was still able to turn in a decent outing. The eight strikeouts certainly helped him get out of trouble, and he's now struck out exactly eight batters in his last two starts. The figure is a season high and a bit of an outlier for Davies, who came into Wednesday's contest with a 6.1 K/9 this season. He'll now carry a 4.39 ERA into his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field as he looks to even up his record.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Jose Berrios trade shows Kyle Hendricks’ trade value

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) We’ve seen Javier Baez and Craig Kimbrel get moved already today – just one day after the Chicago Cubs unloaded Anthony Rizzo in a deal with the Yankees. We’ll talk about those in depth in the coming days. We want to focus on the Jose Berrios deal that went down between Toronto and Minnesota earlier this morning because it could, at least in theory, impact the Cubs’ plans in the final hour.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs not actively shopping Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs have already traded Joc Pederson and are expected to make several more deals before Friday’s 4pm ET trade deadline, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports (via Twitter) that top starter Kyle Hendricks is “definitely not being shopped” and that the team would only move him if approached with a strong offer.
MLBMLB

Stat of the Day: Ex-Cubs make their mark

MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Giants this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. Aug. 1: Giants 5, Astros 3 -- Making an impression. Following in the footsteps of former Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez, Kris Bryant...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Kyle Hendricks wins 11th straight as Cubs defeat Nationals

Kyle Hendricks pitched seven strong innings and the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Saturday night, ending a four-game losing streak. Hendricks (13-4) won his 11th straight decision and hasn't lost since May 9. He allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three.
MLBbleachernation.com

The Three Homering Gents Are All Quite Hot, Thompson Will Start, Bart, Turner, and Other Cubs Bullets

We did it – well, YOU did it. The donations to Make-A-Wish are up above $10,000 now, which means a full 40-hour Blogathon starting in the wee hours tomorrow morning, and also now I wonder if we can come up with something extra for me to do. I’m kicking around the idea of something with the nacho helmet since I plan to go to the game tomorrow in the first half of the Blogathon …
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Industry sources expect Cubs to keep Báez, Hendricks

Less than 92 hours before the trade deadline, Kyle Hendricks threw the first pitch of his 21st start of the season Monday night, a 10-game winning streak on the line. And yet nary a peep has been uttered about Hendricks in hyperactive rumor mills grinding coast to coast this week, despite a desperate seller’s market for starting pitching.
MLBbleachernation.com

Hoerner’s Oblique, Bryant’s Versatility, Standings, Votto the Villain, Booth, and Other Cubs Bullets

The BN Blogathon is underway, and your generosity has led to more than $11,000 raised for Make-A-Wish and also 40 straight hours of CONTENT. Just about time to go get my first coffee, which I’ll probably do while I’m drafting these Bullets. Don’t forget, you can still donate – get that tax deduction or whatever! – for the next two days. If we somehow were to get up to $15,000 by the time the Cubs are playing, I’ll go ahead and grab a nacho helmet in the bleachers, eat what I can, and then wear the dang thing, nacho cheese dripping and all. And yes, I am setting that number artificially high!
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Sharp in 13th win

Hendricks (13-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out three. The veteran right-hander wasn't fazed by the depleted lineup behind him following a busy trade deadline for the Cubs, as he tossed 71 of 100 pitches for strikes en route to his fifth quality start in his last six outings and his 16th of the season. Hendricks will take a 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 94:26 K:BB through 128.2 innings into his next start.

Comments / 0

Community Policy