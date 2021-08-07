Cheers for Romine, Hendricks and Bad Stats, Davis Breaks Back Out, SchwinDong, and Other Cubs Bullets

Davies (6-7) allowed four runs across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds. He gave up seven hits and four walks while striking out eight. Davies allowed too many baserunners, and the Chicago offense didn't do him any favors by not scoring any runs until the ninth inning, but the righty was still able to turn in a decent outing. The eight strikeouts certainly helped him get out of trouble, and he's now struck out exactly eight batters in his last two starts. The figure is a season high and a bit of an outlier for Davies, who came into Wednesday's contest with a 6.1 K/9 this season. He'll now carry a 4.39 ERA into his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field as he looks to even up his record.