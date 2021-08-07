What You’re Forgetting When You Choose a Disney Resort Hotel

Do you remember the definition of fun? The pandemic has sucked the fun out of our lives for nearly the past two years, and we want to redeem it. The best possible way to bring fun back with a bang is by booking yourself into Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience, a two-day adventure aboard the Galactic Starcruiser that’s set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next year. Star Wars fans are one step closer to living out their space adventure dreams aboard the new Galactic Starcruiser, but it’s going to cost a lot of money to visit the galaxies in Florida! Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel fully immersive, all-inclusive multi-day experiences like they’re on a life-size starship.