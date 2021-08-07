7 unprepared hikers helped off Mt. Hedgehog in dark

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Seven hikers are safe after being helped off a New Hampshire mountain in the dark.

A Massachusetts man was hiking with six others ranging in age from 15 to 53 when he called for help around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fish and Game officials said. The group was several miles from the trailhead on Mount Hedgehog in Conway and weren’t equipped to stay overnight.

Conservation officers met the group and hiked out with them, arriving at the trailhead around 11 p.m.