7 Types of Shepherd Dogs, From Anatolians to Shetland Sheeps!

If you’ve never owned a dog before, the prospect of becoming a first-time dog owner is an exciting one. That being said, choosing the right breed can be a daunting task when you’re not sure what to look for in a pooch. While it might be tempting to adopt the first precious pup you encounter, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise if you take home a high-energy breed with specialized grooming needs. If you want to avoid second-guessing your decision, we recommend opting for low-maintenance breeds that suit your lifestyle needs. We’ll walk you through how to choose the right dog, and we’ll share some of the best breeds for first-time owners.