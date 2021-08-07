These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

United Airlines is one of the major U.S. employers that have announced vaccine requirements for staff members. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

In recent weeks, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, employers have begun implementing a policy they had shied away from throughout the pandemic: vaccination mandates.

More companies are enacting requirements that employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to the workplace. Under some orders, those who remain unvaccinated must follow strict safety guidelines including regular testing, social distancing and mask mandates. Some exceptions are being made for those who qualify for medical or religious exemptions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70.4% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 6.

Though courts have historically sided with employers’ efforts to establish vaccine mandates in their workplaces, many companies have been reluctant to put such rules into effect. As of May, only 7% of companies had a mandatory vaccination policy, according to a study by Tinypulse.

But as the Delta variant spreads, large employers in varied industries are setting their own guidelines. In some cases, they differ greatly from company to company.

Here are some private sector employers that have announced vaccine mandates, and the details of their policies:

Cisco

Cisco said July 29 that it will require employees entering its offices to be fully vaccinated. But like many in the tech sector, Cisco is pursuing a hybrid approach to work, and employees who remain at home will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

DoorDash

DoorDash will require all corporate employees who choose to work in offices to be vaccinated, according to a report by Spectrum News. Current vaccination policies do not apply to “dashers,” the vast workforce that delivers orders.

The company announced July 22 that it would be changing its model to provide more hybrid opportunities for corporate employees.

Facebook

Facebook will require U.S.-based workers to be vaccinated when the company reopens offices nationally. Facebook did not make clear when the policy would go into effect.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines will require employees to be fully vaccinated and present proof by Oct. 1. Employees who cannot get vaccinated or refuse to will be required to provide negative coronavirus test results regularly.

Google

Google will require all employees returning to its offices be vaccinated. Employees will be informed 30 days before they are set to return to the office.

The mandate will be contingent on how readily available vaccines are in certain areas.

Hollywood workers

Producers may require all their cast and crew members be fully vaccinated if they are working in close proximity to actors. Mandates will be on a case-by-case basis.

Tyson Foods

Tyson will require current employees in U.S offices to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 but will give employees at other facilities until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated. Less than half of Tyson’s employees are currently vaccinated.

All new employees are required to be fully vaccinated prior to commencing. Union employees are not required to be vaccinated, but conversations are taking place, Tyson said.

United Airlines

United Airlines will require all U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25.

Employees who do not provide proof of vaccination will be terminated, the Associated Press reported. The airline has been requiring new hires be vaccinated since mid-June.

Walgreens

The pharmacy firm will require all employees in U.S. support offices to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Employees who refuse to adhere to the policy will have to enroll in a COVID-19 testing program. The rules don’t apply to the company’s retail workers.

Walt Disney Co.

Disney is requiring all salaried and nonunion employees working in the U.S. to be fully vaccinated. The company has given employees 60 days to comply.

All new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated from the time they start working.

Walmart

Walmart will require all workers at its corporate headquarters and managers who travel inside the country to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4. The policy does not include its retail workforce, according to the Associated Press.

The Washington Post

The news organization will require employees be fully vaccinated by mid-September, according to a report by Reuters. Being vaccinated will be a new condition of employment going forward.