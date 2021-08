France went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. France singled twice and scored in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jarred Kelenic to tie the game. He was one of two players to record multiple hits and he has six hits in his last three games. The 26-year-old is slashing .283/.357/.429 with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 55 runs scored in 448 plate appearances.