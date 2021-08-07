Norris Burkes | Feeling helpless? Let’s help each other
A long, long time ago in a land called Waco, I began my freshman year at Baylor University inside the dilapidated off-campus housing reserved for penny-pinchers. Fortunately, the Student Affairs Office mismatched me with two seniors, Tommy and Ken. Both were at the top of their class. Tommy was a ministerial student already pastoring a church. Ken was the co-pilot for the university plane, flying every weekend to help recruit Baylor sports talent.www.thereporter.com
Comments / 0