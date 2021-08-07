Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Spirit Airlines cancelled more than 70% of its flights out of PHL last week

By Hannah Kanik
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week of mass-cancelations across the country, Spirit Airlines announced that travelers can expect them to continue rescheduling and canceling flights into early next week. At the Philadelphia International Airport, 71% of Spirit Airlines flights have been cancelled so far this month. From Aug. 1 to 5, the airport...

