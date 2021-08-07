Security News This Week: Microsoft Edge’s ‘Super Duper Secure Mode’ Does What It Says
This week, Apple made an announcement as surprising as it was controversial. The company will begin scanning both iCloud and user devices for child sex abuse materials. It's using clever cryptography to do so, and it won't actually be able to view the images on a user's iPhone, iPad, or Mac unless it detects multiple instances of CSAM. But some cryptographers sounded the alarm over how the technology could be used in the future, especially by authoritarian governments.www.wired.com
Comments / 0