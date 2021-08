Over the last two decades, Dwayne Johnson has regularly headlined major blockbusters that have dominated the box office. The former WWE wrestler has proven to be a formidable and consistent presence at movie theaters around the world. Given just how many features he’s managed to star in, it can be easy to forget how many projects Johnson has been attached to that have sputtered out for a variety of reasons. Some of these have just been smaller-scale original films, while others have been large-scale blockbusters that would fit right in with Johnson’s typical star vehicles. Similar to the way Johnson movies tend to appeal to a wide range of audiences, so too have the actor’s unmade movies gone all over the map.