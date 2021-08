The new school year is coming up, which means that retailers will be offering different kinds of back-to-school laptop deals and back-to-school iPad deals. No matter the learning setup, parents and students may be looking for tablet deals, as the mobile devices have proven their worth in helping with homework, and it’s highly recommended that you go for iPad deals. Amazon, a reliable source of iPad discounts, is currently selling the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 5th-generation iPad Mini with a rare discount of $30, lowering the Apple tablet’s price to $369 from its original price of $399.