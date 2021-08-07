Cancel
Environment

Conversations with Joe & Ken: To stop or adapt to climate change

By Dr. Ken Johnston, Joe Yurgine
Kankakee Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Joe: As you know, we are experiencing serious fires, floods, heatwaves and droughts. We have global threats demanding solutions. According to Michael Mann, who directs the Earth System Science Center at Penn State, “the rise in extreme weather events is exceeding the predictions.”. So, tell me, Ken, as economic and...

Public HealthNewsweek

Al Gore Says Top COVID Lesson Also Applies to Climate Change

Former U.S. vice president-turned-environmentalist Al Gore said Monday that one major lesson that should be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that the warnings by scientists should be heeded and not casually dismissed by politicians. Gore responded to the Monday publishing of a "deafening" United Nations climate change report which...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Scientists Have 'Grim' Prediction About Global Warming Threat

As the world's foremost expert on climate change prepares to warn of an urgent and catastrophic threat to the global climate system, scientists believe the fires, floods, and extreme weather witnessed throughout the world in recent months are only a taste of what may be expected if global warming takes hold.
EnvironmentNBC Miami

Dangerous Climate Change is Here: IPCC

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released the first of three installments of the Sixth Assessment Report Monday. The first installment, called Working Group I, discusses the physical science of climate change. WG1 has 12 chapters and covers a wide range of topics, including climate extremes, regional climate change, global carbon cycles, and more.
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

What scientists are saying about the intergovernmental climate report

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, came out with its sixth annual climate change assessment on Monday. The report, which compiles all of the latest scientific research on climate change and presents it in one massive assessment, has served as a wake-up call for policymakers and the public every time it has been published.
EnvironmentPosted by
newschain

Watch Greta Thunberg’s reaction to dire climate change report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg called for action to fight climate change after a dire report from the UN science panel. The environmental activist was speaking in response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) warning that the world faced catastrophic consequences unless immediate action was taken to tackle global heating.
EnvironmentPLOS Blogs Network

Climate change: the message is clear

Today, Working Group 1 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its latest report on the physical basis of climate change. The group’s Co-Chair, Valérie Masson-Delmotte, has described the report as a ‘reality check’, and the central message is stark: anthropogenic climate change is progressing at an ‘unprecedented’ pace, and many of its impacts are now irreversible. The ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement- to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees C above pre-industrial levels- is fast moving out of reach. According to the report, the melting of the Arctic, sea level rise and changes to ocean chemistry are among the effects of climate change that cannot now be fully undone.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

‘The science is clear, there is no time left to waste’: Al Gore leads US reaction to IPCC report’s stark warnings

Leading figures say that time is running out to turn the tide on carbon emissions heating the planet as the US woke up on Monday to stark warnings from the UN’s landmark climate report.The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s leading body for assessing climate science, has published the first chapter of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), considered the most robust accounting of the crisis.The report is seen as a milestone ahead of the international climate summit, Cop26, in Glasgow this November. The assessment will play an important role in informing high-level discussions on how to cut...
EnvironmentIola Register

Climate change cannot be ignored

GORDON BAY, Ontario — Two weeks ago, one of America’s best-known climate scientists set off onto Ontario’s Lake Joseph for an evening of stargazing, as she had almost every summer of her life. From her boat, the night sky, which should have been brilliant, was obscured by smoke. “It was...
Environmenttheislandnow.com

Earth Matters: Climate change poses invisible threat to health

This has been a summer of unprecedented and extreme climate events around the world. Living here on Long Island, we have not suffered from devastating floods, fires or droughts, but even so, our rain events have been unusual and we’re only a few months into this year’s hurricane season. Most...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Five Takeaways for Real Estate From the IPCC Climate Change Report

The world we live in is significantly hotter than it was, and we’re already living the consequences. The warmer climate is triggering floods, fires and famine with higher frequency than before, and its effects will last for centuries, whether humans survive long enough to witness it or not, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s blockbuster new report released Monday.
EnvironmentReal News Network

We are running out of time to stop runaway climate change

Deadly heat waves, wildfires, melting ice sheets, and devastating floods around the world are just a small taste of what humanity will continue to face if it fails to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, according to the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. While the report doesn’t outline the actions needed to avoid such a scenario, the climate movement says it’s beyond time to take serious action. “The report is crystal clear: We must end all fossil fuel use and immediately transition to renewable energy,” warns Greenpeace USA Climate Campaign Manager, Anusha Narayanan. “Right now, President Biden and Congress are not building back better. They’re building towards more climate-fueled disasters and deaths. It is time for our elected leaders to eliminate support for fossil fuels in all infrastructure and reconciliation talks.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Massive Science

UN climate report says climate change was "avoidable" but goals of limiting damage are still achievable

This story was originally published by as part of , a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. The United Nations COP 26 climate summit this November was already set to be one of the most important diplomatic gatherings in history, a meeting where world leaders will, without exaggeration, decide the future of life on earth. Today, in a landmark report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world’s foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.3 C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 C later this century.
EnvironmentNewsChannel 36

Climate Change: 'Code Red for Humanity'

WENY NEWS-- On August 9th at 4 AM the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released the most up-to-date assessment on how global warming will affect the world in coming decades. The study warns of heatwaves, droughts, flooding, and a 2-degree Celsius temperature limit being broken in the near future. This...
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

Climate change is widespread, rapid and intensifying, says IPCC

Climate change is here and some of its effects will stick around for centuries; but if humanity immediately and rapidly reduces worldwide carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, some of these irreversible changes can be slowed, a major new scientific report from the UN has concluded. The report, from...
Environmentabc23.com

Wildfires and Climate Change

Wildfires continue to rage across the West Coast. California’s Dixie Fire is now the second largest blaze in the State’s history. This as a new climate report reveals the Earth is warming faster than previously thought, and the window of avoiding catastrophic outcomes is closing. More than 100 Large Wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Stop blaming yourself for the climate crisis

John D. Sutter is a CNN contributor, National Geographic Explorer and MIT science journalism fellow. He is director of the forthcoming BASELINE documentary series, which is visiting four locations on the front lines of the climate crisis every five years until 2050. Visit the project's website. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
Environmentworldanimalnews.com

New Landmark Report Confirms That Climate Change Is Intensifying Causing Glaciers To Melt & Sea Levels To Rise Driving Critical Species To Extinction

Scientists are observing changes in the Earth’s climate in every region, according to the latest report by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was released today. Many of the changes observed are unprecedented. One example is the melting of sea ice which is putting critical species at risk of extinction.

