Conversations with Joe & Ken: To stop or adapt to climate change

Deadly heat waves, wildfires, melting ice sheets, and devastating floods around the world are just a small taste of what humanity will continue to face if it fails to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, according to the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. While the report doesn’t outline the actions needed to avoid such a scenario, the climate movement says it’s beyond time to take serious action. “The report is crystal clear: We must end all fossil fuel use and immediately transition to renewable energy,” warns Greenpeace USA Climate Campaign Manager, Anusha Narayanan. “Right now, President Biden and Congress are not building back better. They’re building towards more climate-fueled disasters and deaths. It is time for our elected leaders to eliminate support for fossil fuels in all infrastructure and reconciliation talks.”