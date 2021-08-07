10 best ways to block blue light to protect your eyes

If you’re looking for new eyeglasses, you may be considering a pair with digital-relief coating on the lenses since it blocks harmful blue-light emissions from devices, like your laptop, cell phone, and television, that can cause eyestrain. There is, however, one major drawback to going in this direction: Many customers find that the treatment creates a purple reflection or tint in their vision that some find so distracting they can’t focus on tasks. “Depending on the coating, you may also notice this ‘purple thing’ with headlights while driving at night and in photos. It's a result of the coating that is on the lenses reflecting that wavelength of light—and it's proof for the consumer that the lenses are doing what they are supposed to do—block blue light,” says Miki Lyn Zilnicki, OD, an optometrist at Twin Forks Optometry, PLLC in Riverhead, New York.