Officials extended the UK’s vaccine programme to children aged 16 and 17 after a number of teenagers fell “seriously ill” with Covid, it has emerged.Professor Adam Finn, who sits on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was “clear that the number of cases and the number of young people in the age group - 16, 17 - that were getting seriously ill merited going forward with giving them just a first dose”.The professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol told BBC Breakfast: “Most young people who get this virus get it mildly or even...