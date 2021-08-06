Cancel
Florida State

Florida considers private school vouchers if masks required

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting to discuss awarding private school vouchers for children whose parents don't want them to follow mask requirements in public schools. Friday's meeting follows an order by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to come up with ways of punishing school districts that mandate mask-wearing in classrooms. DeSantis sees that as a violation of parental rights. DeSantis also cited Florida's new Parents Bill of Rights law that says parents have the freedom to make decisions about their children’s health and education. DeSantis said in his order that the rules could include withholding money from school districts or other actions allowed under Florida law.

