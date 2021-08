COLUMBUS, Ind. — A property owner hoping to turn his barn into an official venue for weddings and other events has received his second denial from the county. The Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 3-2 Monday to deny Max Henry a use variance for an event venue that would be located at 13200 Bellsville Pike in Ohio Township. Henry was requesting that the board allow “medium scale recreation use” in an area zoned for agriculture.