Go Inside Million Dollar Listing New York Steve Gold's Priceless Penthouse

By Mike Vulpo
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate. Now this is an open house Million Dollar Listing New York fans won't be able to resist. When Steve Gold of the Corcoran Group renovated his SoHo loft, he was almost certain that the space would become his home for countless years to come. But after much thought and consideration, the luxury real estate broker is ready to make a change and start a new chapter outside of the city.

