He was married to Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters for 44 years. She described him as the “true love of my life.” Her “tears ache,” she said. It is with great sadness and grief that I share that my wonderful husband, Al Waters, passed away at midnight August 7, 2021. He never quite bounced back from back surgery from three weeks ago. He was in St. Anthony’s Hospital, Rehab, St. Anthony’s again, and then Hospice for the past three days. His ordeal is now over. He is at peace.