Winnebago County, IA

Local COVID Case Numbers are not Reflecting State Averages

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pace of vaccinations appears to be trending up slightly in Iowa as the number of patients hospitalized in Iowa for treatment of COVID grows. Local actual numbers of cases are not reflecting the trend being seen in the more metropolitan areas. Wright County went from 4 cases per week to 16 at one point over the last two weeks. In Winnebago County, the seven day average is 3.6% while the 14 day average is 7.8%. Since July 22nd, there have been 22 cases in the county. Worth County reports 20 cases during that time frame, and Hancock County has seen 23 cases. Cerro Gordo County has reported 72 cases during that time frame and their population is 42,450.

