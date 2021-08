While compact SUVs have gotten smaller over the years, making room for new models slotted below the mid-sized SUVs, the segment has grown a great deal. With more young buyers looking to small SUVs rather than small cars, every automaker has gotten into the race to offer the most attractive and most inexpensive sport utility vehicle on the market. This segment is huge, with entries from economy brands and premium brands going head-to-head, forcing the economy brands to step up their game while the luxury brands are forced to charter into new entry-level pricing territory.