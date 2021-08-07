Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Memo: Strong jobs report offers vindication for Biden

By Niall Stanage
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQhSW_0bKlYQjP00

President Biden got a big boost Friday.

The economy added 943,000 jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was the best monthly showing in almost a year, bringing the unemployment rate down to 5.4 percent.

Unemployment soared at the beginning of the pandemic, spiking to 14.8 percent in April 2020.

The robust jobs report helps Biden in several ways.

It lends him a tailwind as he faces the challenge of rising COVID-19 infection rates. It bolsters the morale of the public at large, with whom the president’s approval ratings had begun to edge downward. And it is a potent rebuttal to the conservative argument that the White House’s economic policies are restraining growth.

Criticism from the right was at its loudest three months ago, when the jobs report for April came in vastly below expectations. Conservatives blamed Biden — specifically, his championing of an extension of a weekly $300 payment of supplemental unemployment insurance (UI).

Back then, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce accused Biden of “paying people not to work.”

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), the ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee, condemned the president for “his job-killing policies.”

Many GOP-led states announced plans to end the extra unemployment payments early, rather than let them run to September as Biden and congressional Democrats intended.

But the conservative case has grown weaker in the months since then as hiring has soared.

“The jury is still out but, based on the data we have, there is no evidence that supplemental UI had an impact on jobs and working decisions,” Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, told this column.

Zandi based that view on several factors.

He noted that around 850,000 jobs had been added in June, at a time when only a handful of states had ended the supplement. The numbers for July, he said, showed that more jobs were being taken by people who had dropped out of the workforce, rather than those who had been receiving unemployment benefits — the opposite of what would be expected if the GOP argument were correct.

Two studies released earlier this week, first reported by CNBC, made a similar point. The separate studies from payroll companies Homebase and UKG showed states that had maintained the unemployment benefits were enjoying stronger employment gains than the states that had ended those payments.

It’s no surprise liberals are now cheering.

Jesse Lee, a senior adviser at the left-leaning Center for American Progress and a veteran of the Obama White House, said the conservative argument against extra unemployment insurance “has basically gone away as a serious critique.”

He added, “If you look at almost a million jobs gained and employment gains starting to get within striking distance of full employment again, there is no basis for saying something is going on that is holding things back.”

Biden was careful not to take too euphoric a victory lap when he spoke about the jobs numbers at the White House on Friday. But it was a victory lap nonetheless.

“While our economy is far from complete and while doubtlessly we'll have ups and downs along the way as we continue to battle the delta surge of COVID, what is indisputable now is this: The Biden plan is working, the Biden plan produces results, and the Biden plan is moving the country forward,” the president said.

The relative silence from usually voluble Republicans in Washington over the new job numbers was notable. But the Republican National Committee did respond, albeit with a scattershot argument that contended that too few Americans were employed but also that Biden’s policies were fueling inflation.

As a general rule, slack in the labor market mitigates the risk of serious inflation.

The Biden administration and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have argued that current inflation is transitory. The core of their argument is that year-on-year comparisons are not particularly useful given the unprecedented circumstances of one year ago.

The political stakes of the broader debate are huge. Republicans have typically enjoyed an advantage among voters when it comes to stewardship of the economy. But if Biden comes to be seen as having guided the nation effectively out of the pandemic, his party could reap big rewards.

Lee argued that voters had typically seen their choice on the economy as between Democrats prioritizing fairness and Republicans prioritizing growth.

“If Biden can capture both of those elements — boosting the middle class and boosting economic growth, which is what you are seeing so far — that has the chance to make the Democrats the party of the economy,” he said.

Still, the fact that COVID-19 cases are climbing so sharply has the potential to upend everything, throwing a wrench in the recovery.

Beth Ann Bovino, the chief U.S. economist of S&P Global Ratings, acknowledged that it was “hard to see anything wrong” with Friday’s jobs report.

But she worried about the impact of the delta variant in the months ahead, especially if it were to affect school plans to reopen for in-person learning in September.

Bovino said she had expected September to be a “seismic” month for the economy as children returned to school, liberating many parents to return to the workforce.

“I’m afraid the delta variant calls all that into question,” she told this column. “Right now, schools say they are going to reopen, but we all know how fast COVID works. It can change on a dime.”

That is surely one reason why Biden again stressed the importance of vaccinations on Friday, even while welcoming the new jobs data.

If people got their shots and wore masks when recommended, the president said, “all of that will save lives, and it means we’re not going to have the same kind of economic damage we’ve seen when COVID-19 began.”

How the pandemic develops from here, and how the economy performs, will have a profound impact on his presidency.

The Memo is a reported column by Niall Stanage.

Comments / 82

The Hill

The Hill

307K+
Followers
31K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Inflation#The White House#Conservatives#Gop#Democrats#Ui#Moody S Analytics#Cnbc#Homebase#White House#Covid#Republicans#Americans#Federal Reserve#S P Global Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Job growth so strong, the GOP is (literally) at a loss for words

It was around this time a few months ago when the public first saw the report on April's job growth. At face value, the numbers looked quite good: 269,000 jobs were created that month, which under normal circumstances, would've constituted a terrific total. But there's nothing normal about the circumstances,...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

9/11 families to President Biden: Don't come to our memorial events

Nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are opposing President Joe Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify U.S. government evidence that they believe may show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks. The victims’...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

White House sends memo to Democrats touting polling on infrastructure deal

The White House on Monday sent polling data to congressional Democrats touting the popularity of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. Mike Donilon , senior advisor to the president, sent the memo to Capitol Hill on Monday evening about new polls that “reaffirm that voters want bipartisan infrastructure deal and President Biden has united the Democratic party,” he said.
Roseland, NJKABC

More Biden Economy: ADP Jobs Report Misses Expectations

(Roseland, NJ) — A new jobs report is missing expectations. Payroll processing firm ADP says 330-thousand positions were added last month. However, that’s a big miss as analysts were looking for just over 650-thousand jobs to be created. The revised total for June also fell slightly to 680-thousand. The ADP figures come ahead of the jobs report that’ll be released by the federal government on Friday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Biden hails deal as sign 'democracy can function' | Fed chief holds firm amid inflation concerns | Pelosi disputes Biden's power to forgive student loans

Happy Wednesday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats brace for slog on Biden's spending plan

Democrats are bracing for a slog as they try to craft a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan that is the key to President Biden 's legislative agenda. Though much of the public focus has been on separate bipartisan talks on a $1.2 trillion deal — which one senator characterized as the “easiest part” of the two-track strategy because of its narrow focus — big headaches await Democrats on their go-it-alone strategy for their larger bill that faces intense GOP opposition.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Blunt votes with Dems; Biden's $1T bill advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle. More votes will be needed before Senate passage of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden hints at national vaccine mandate as delta variant surges

As the delta variant surges across America, President Joe Biden this week hinted that he would support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate across the country. Biden said he is currently looking into the legality of the U.S. federal government to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its citizens. For now, Biden says that local authorities should move in that direction, but he has inquired to see if the federal government can force mandatory vaccinations.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's embrace of Trump-era border policy frustrates Democrats

The Biden administration's continued practice of expelling migrants at the border has reignited a lawsuit and left Democratic lawmakers confused and advocates frustrated as the White House increasingly adopts the Trump-era policy. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) this week said negotiations have reached an impasse after it previously hit...

Comments / 82

Community Policy