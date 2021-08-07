Cancel
Satellite Beach, FL

Jump on Satellite Beach’s cloudy forecast today

(SATELLITE BEACH, FL.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Satellite Beach, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Satellite Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bKlXOAy00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

