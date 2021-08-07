Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripley, TN

Saturday has sun for Ripley — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(RIPLEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ripley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ripley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bKlXNIF00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley, TN
264
Followers
547
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Ripley, TNPosted by
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ripley: Friday, August 6: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, August 7: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 8: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 9: Slight
Ripley, TNPosted by
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Ripley

(RIPLEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ripley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ripley, TNPosted by
Ripley (TN) Weather Channel

Ripley is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(RIPLEY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ripley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy