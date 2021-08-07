Cancel
Hudson, NC

Weather Forecast For Hudson

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

HUDSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bKlXHzt00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Isolated rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

