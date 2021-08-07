Nokomis Weather Forecast
NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
