Clifton, CO

Weather Forecast For Clifton

 2 days ago

CLIFTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bKlXBhX00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clifton, CO
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Clifton, CO
