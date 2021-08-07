Felton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FELTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
