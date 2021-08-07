Cancel
Felton, DE

Felton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

FELTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bKlX88b00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton, DE
