A self-taught baker shares her recipe for an easy 3-ingredient Oreo cake that can be made in the microwave

By Anneta Konstantinides
 2 days ago

Self-taught baker Eloise Head's three-ingredient Oreo cake has become an internet sensation.

@Fitwaffle/TikTok/Eloise Head

  • Self-taught baker Eloise Head's recipe for a 3-ingredient Oreo cake has become an internet sensation.
  • Her video demonstrating how to make the cake has racked up 54 million views on TikTok.
  • The simple recipe takes less than 10 minutes, and doesn't even require an oven.
Self-taught baker Eloise Head has become an online sensation over the last year, wowing her followers with easy recipes for everything from a KitKat cheesecake to Nutella brownies.

But no dessert has been more popular than her three-ingredient Oreo cake, which has racked up 54 million views and 127,000 comments on just TikTok alone.

@fitwaffle

3-Ingredient Oreo Cake with no oven ##oreo ##cake ##chocolate ##tiktokfood ##foodtok

♬ Starstruck - Years & Years

Here's how to make Eloise Head's 3-ingredient Oreo cake

The simple recipe - which Head also posted on her @fitwaffle Instagram page - simply calls for 28 Oreos, one teaspoon of baking powder, and 250 milliliters of milk. You don't even need an oven!

To begin, first separate the Oreo cookies from their vanilla filling. Then put the cookies in a plastic bag and crush them up "really finely to get the best texture for the cake," Head told Insider.

Mix the crushed Oreo cookies with the baking powder in a bowl. Then add the milk and Oreo filling. Stir everything together until the mixture is smooth.

Brush a microwaveable cake mold with olive oil and place baking paper on the base so it's easier to remove. Pour in the Oreo mixture and throw the mold in the microwave for six minutes.

Let the cake cool and then turn it upside down, removing the parchment paper. Voila, you're done!

Head recommends serving the cake with an easy two-ingredient ganache.

@Fitwaffle/TikTok

Head recommends serving the cake with an easy ganache. All you need to do is pour 150 milliliters of heavy whipping cream over 150 grams of dark chocolate (broken into chunks) and gently stir until they're combined.

"Let the cake cool fully before topping it with the ganache if you want the ganache to set nicely on the top," she added.

Head also recommends sprinkling leftover Oreo crumbs around the edges of your cake to make it look even better before you serve.

If you'd rather bake the cake in the oven, you can throw it in for 10 to 15 minutes at 320 degrees Fahrenheit. And if dark chocolate really isn't your thing, Head also has a Golden Oreo version with a white-chocolate ganache topping.

Head also has a version made with Golden Oreos.

Eloise Head

Head told Insider that she's still shocked at how popular her three-ingredient Oreo cake has become.

"Oreos are so popular, and the fact you can make a great looking and great tasting cake with just Oreos, baking powder, and milk in the microwave is almost unbelievable," she said. "My followers generally love super easy recipes made with minimal ingredients, and it's something I've become well-known for over the past 18 months."

Head never set out to be a baking influencer

Head turned to baking after the UK first went into lockdown.

Eloise Head/Instagram

Before the pandemic, Head's @fitwaffle page mainly showcased restaurants around London. But when the UK first went into lockdown in March 2020, Head decided to get back into the kitchen and share her journey.

It wasn't long before she amassed a huge following with her three-ingredient dessert recipes, many of which include popular candy like KitKat bars, Reese's Cups, and Twix.

"I find that people tend to have their favorite biscuits, chocolates, and spread, so when they're included in a recipe, they're instantly drawn to them," Head said.

@fitwaffle

5-ingredient Oreo and Nutella pie bars ##nutella ##oreo ##cheesecake ##tiktokfood ##foodtok

♬ Fly Away - Tones and I

The 27-year-old now has almost four million followers across her platforms. But Head said the most rewarding part of her new social-media fame has been connecting with so many people through baking.

"Being able to provide these recipes across social media is so rewarding," she said. "And it's been absolutely amazing seeing so many people try the recipes."

Read the original article on Insider

