Daily Weather Forecast For Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0