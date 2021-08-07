Cancel
Highland Park, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Highland Park

Posted by 
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bKlX1xW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel

Highland Park, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Highland Park, MI
Posted by
Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Highland Park

(HIGHLAND PARK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Highland Park. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

