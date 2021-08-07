Level Lock review: A continuation of smart meets stylish

Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons and Triangles are available for purchase on Amazon. As Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Compared to previous Nanoleaf panels, Shapes received a design touch-up that reduced the size of the nonilluminated edges, meaning that almost the full surfaces of both hexagons and the new triangles are fully illuminated. The back of Shapes has seen even more changes and improvements. For starters, you put one adhesive sticker in the middle of each panel as opposed to multiple smaller ones around the edges. The middle section even rotates so you don’t have to be as precise when applying them to the wall and they are much easier to take down without damaging the surface. The second thing that makes mounting and dismounting much much easier are the new, less fragile linkers that just snap on and off from each panel, instead of sliding into one like on the previous Nanoleaf panels.