Level Lock review: A continuation of smart meets stylish

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevel Lock review: A continuation of smart meets stylish. “Your neighbors won't be able to tell. That's how much the Level Lock looks like a standard lock.”. I just don’t like Level’s smart locks, I absolutely love them. Why’s that you ask? Well, it’s mainly because they don’t follow the traditional smart lock design, which tend to feature ginormous housings over the deadbolt and an obvious keypad on the outside. Quite simply, Level’s smart locks look like traditional locks. You’d be hard-pressed to even distinguish the difference.

