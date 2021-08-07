Cancel
Fillmore, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fillmore

Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bKlWkDn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

