Daily Weather Forecast For Fillmore

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



