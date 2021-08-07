Daily Weather Forecast For Heath

HEATH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



