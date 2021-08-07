Weather Forecast For Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
