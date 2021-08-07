Cancel
Southbridge, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Southbridge

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Southbridge, MA
