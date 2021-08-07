Daily Weather Forecast For Southbridge
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
