Magnolia, DE

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Magnolia

Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, DE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Magnolia Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Magnolia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKlWd2i00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

