Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calabash, NC

Saturday rain in Calabash meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(CALABASH, NC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Calabash Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Calabash:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bKlWU3300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Calabash, NC
169
Followers
554
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabash, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Calabash, NCPosted by
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Calabash — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Calabash, NCPosted by
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Calabash Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Calabash: Friday, August 6: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, August 7: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, August 8: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Calabash, NCPosted by
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Calabash — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Calabash, NCPosted by
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Calabash, NCPosted by
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Calabash

(CALABASH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Calabash. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy