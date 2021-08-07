Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Westminster

Posted by 
Westminster (SC) Weather Channel
Westminster (SC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

WESTMINSTER, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bKlWN7C00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Westminster (SC) Weather Channel

Westminster (SC) Weather Channel

Westminster, SC
218
Followers
549
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westminster, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy