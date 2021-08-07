Cancel
Huntingtown, MD

A rainy Saturday in Huntingtown — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(HUNTINGTOWN, MD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Huntingtown Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Huntingtown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bKlWKT100

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Huntingtown, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

