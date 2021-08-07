Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inwood, WV

Jump on Inwood’s cloudy forecast today

Posted by 
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(INWOOD, WV.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Inwood Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKlWGw700

  • Saturday, August 7

    Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Inwood (WV) Weather Channel

Inwood (WV) Weather Channel

Inwood, WV
123
Followers
545
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inwood, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Inwood, WVPosted by
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel

Inwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Inwood: Monday, August 9: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 11: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during
Inwood, WVPosted by
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Inwood — 3 ways to make the most of it

(INWOOD, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Inwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy