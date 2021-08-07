Cancel
Lugoff, SC

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
Lugoff (SC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(LUGOFF, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lugoff Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lugoff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bKlW74p00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

