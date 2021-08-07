Cancel
Franklinton, LA

Franklinton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

FRANKLINTON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bKlW6C600

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Franklinton, LA
