Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Othello, WA

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Othello (WA) Weather Channel
Othello (WA) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(OTHELLO, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Othello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Othello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bKlW4Qe00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Othello (WA) Weather Channel

Othello (WA) Weather Channel

Othello, WA
186
Followers
549
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Othello, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy