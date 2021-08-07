Cancel
Inman, SC

Rainy forecast for Inman? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Inman (SC) Weather Channel
Inman (SC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(INMAN, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Inman Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Inman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bKlW3Xv00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Isolated rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

