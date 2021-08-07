Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel
Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

SPRING LAKE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bKlVwX400

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel

Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel

Spring Lake, NC
195
Followers
535
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Lake, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy