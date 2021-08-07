Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TN

Saturday sun alert in Brownsville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bKlVtst00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Brownsville, TN
246
Followers
544
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Brownsville, TNPosted by
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Brownsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brownsville: Monday, August 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday,
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baltimore: Monday, August 9: Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 11: Mostly sunny then chance of showers
Williams, CAPosted by
Williams (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(WILLIAMS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Williams. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Claremont, NCPosted by
Claremont (NC) Weather Channel

Claremont Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Claremont: Monday, August 9: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance
EnvironmentPosted by
Union (KY) Weather Channel

Union Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Union: Monday, August 9: Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
Greensboro, ALPosted by
Greensboro (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Greensboro

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Greensboro: Monday, August 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Manhattan: Monday, August 9: Cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cleveland: Monday, August 9: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight;
Iowa Park, TXPosted by
Iowa Park (TX) Weather Channel

Iowa Park Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Iowa Park: Monday, August 9: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, August 12: Mostly sunny
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Philadelphia: Monday, August 9: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of drizzle overnight; Tuesday, August 10: Slight chance of drizzle then chance of showers and

Comments / 0

Community Policy