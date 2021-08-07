Cancel
Gaston, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Gaston

Gaston (SC) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

GASTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bKlVmx200

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

