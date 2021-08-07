Cancel
Baker, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Baker

Baker (LA) Weather Channel
Baker (LA) Weather Channel
 2 days ago

BAKER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bKlVaMK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

